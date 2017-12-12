App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 12, 2017 06:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

5-yr-old child moves NGT alleging noise pollution by Delhi metro

The girl child, in her plea filed through advocates Salik Shafique and Rahul Khurana, has also sought erection of sound barriers around the Rohini sector 18 metro station in west Delhi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A five-year-old child's complaint alleging noise pollution due to the operation of Delhi Metro trains here, today prompted the National Green Tribunal to direct the DMRC to strictly adhere to environmental norms.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to comply with the prescribed limits and directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ensure that no noise pollution is caused by its activities, including construction and operation.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Rohini resident Samriddhi Goswami, through her father Rakesh Goswami, seeking shifting of Rohini sector 18-19 metro stations to a suitable alternate site as noise levels were found to be above 85 decibels.

The girl child, in her plea filed through advocates Salik Shafique and Rahul Khurana, has also sought erection of sound barriers around the Rohini sector 18 metro station in west Delhi and compensation for causing trauma due to noise pollution due to construction and trial of the metro rail and the station.

related news

The plea said the applicant has made several complaints through her father to various authorities. But her grievance was not redressed and the complaint was disposed by Delhi Metro with remarks that the "grievance can't be resolved to the satisfaction of customer".

Referring to the Environment Impact Assessment Report of metro stations prepared in August 2011, the plea has said the document provides that noise pollution may not pose a health risk but can lead to sleep disorders, stress, high blood pressure and anxiety.

The petition has made Ministry of Environment and Forests, the Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation as parties in the case.

tags #Delhi #Delhi Metro #DMRC #India #NGT

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.