49 children die due to lack of oxygen in Farrukhabad, UP; FIR filed
The District Magistrate (DM) has ordered a probe into the incident after the children allegedly died due to lack of oxygen.
A first information report (FIR) has been filed against the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of a government-run hospital in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, after 49 children died, according to a report by CNN-News 18.
The development follows a much-publicised incident at a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur where at least 30 children died to due similar reasons.
On Saturday, Dr. Kafeel Khan, initially seen as a saviour of many children in Gorakhpur, was arrested.
He was one of the seven individuals named in the case registered over the death of a total of 30 children within two days at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital between August 10 and 11.