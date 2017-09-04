App
Sep 04, 2017 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

49 children die due to lack of oxygen in Farrukhabad, UP; FIR filed

The District Magistrate (DM) has ordered a probe into the incident after the children allegedly died due to lack of oxygen.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of a government-run hospital in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, after 49 children died, according to a report by CNN-News 18.

The District Magistrate (DM) ordered the probe into the incident after the children allegedly died due to lack of oxygen.

The development follows a much-publicised incident at a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur where at least 30 children died to due similar reasons.

On Saturday, Dr. Kafeel Khan, initially seen as a saviour of many children in Gorakhpur, was arrested.

He was one of the seven individuals named in the case registered over the death of a total of 30 children within two days at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital between August 10 and 11.

To be updated.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh

