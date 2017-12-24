App
Dec 23, 2017 08:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

40,000 home buyers to get possession of apartments by Dec 31: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said 40,000 home buyers of Noida and Greater Noida area will get possession of their apartments by the end of this months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Addressing a press conference here after reviewing security and other arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Noida on Monday, he said there are buyer-builder disputes, farmers-authority disputes, Gram Panchayat-authority disputes which need to be resolved.

Earlier, Adityanath met members of buyers and builders association members and took note of their grievances. He was accompanied by Union minister Mahesh Sharma and Uttar Pradesh minister Satish Mahana.

Builders' audit was being conducted and he has directed the authorities to identify the builders issues and see where co developers were needed to speed up projects so that buyers get possession of apartments, the chief minister told reporters.

Adityanath said, "Noida and Greater Noida are windows of Uttar Pradesh. But due to corrupt governments in the past, development in Noida, Greater Noida and the entire state has been affected."

A group of ministers have been formed to resolve the issues in Noida and Greater Noida. It has been continuously monitoring the issues and holding meetings with stake-holders and authorities, he said.

The chief minister also said his government was making efforts to speed up development and people would soon witness a positive change.

