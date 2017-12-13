App
Dec 13, 2017 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

4 years of Raje government a black chapter: Opposition leader Dudi

At a press conference held here on the eve of the completion of four years of the BJP government in the state, Dudi released a 'black box' seeking answers to 52 questions from the chief minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The four-year term of the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state was a 'black chapter' and a 'political accident', Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rameshwar Dudi said today.

He said the box was a bundle of the BJP government's failure and would be sent to the Chief Minister Raje, her ministers and MLAs to open their eyes.

"The four-year term of the Raje government was a black chapter and a political accident that gave rise to corruption, fear, hunger and delusion," he said.

Dudi said the BJP had made 611 promises at the time of the election but did not fulfil even 40 percent of them.

He said the black box would seek reports on loan waivers, farmer suicides, repair of the Indira Gandhi Canal, job creation and other issues.

Dudi alleged that the negligence of the state government led to the death of 70,000 infants in a year, atrocities on women and Dalits, and hate crimes.

