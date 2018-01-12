SC judges press conference: Here's how the legal fraternity reacted

In an unprecedented move, four senior judges of the Supreme Court took to the media on Friday and expressed their concerns about the administration of the apex court.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurien Joseph also raised concerns over the assignment of the case of Justice Loya's death.

The judges also made public a letter they had written to Chief Justice Dipak Misra months ago “to highlight certain judicial orders passed by this Court which has adversely affected the overall functioning of the justice delivery system and the independence of the High Courts.”

The event, which was the first of its kind, has resulted in the legal fraternity hitting out at either of the two parties. Many advocates and former judges expressed their opinions on the four SC judges' move.



Detailed below are what some prominent members of the legal fraternity had to say about the event while speaking to ANI:"It is certainly a very serious development which has cast a huge shadow on the Chief Justice. Somebody had to confront the situation, where CJ is blatantly misusing his powers, hence the unprecedented step.”“We can't criticize them, they are men of great integrity and have sacrificed a lot of their legal career, where they could've made money as senior counsels. We must respect them. PM must ensure that the four judges and CJI, in fact whole SC come to one opinion and proceed further.”“It's quite shocking. There must have been compelling reasons for the senior-most judges to have adopted this course of action. One could see pain on their faces while they were speaking.”“Deeply sad & pained, also feel a sense of agony that highest court of land should come under such severe stress that forces judges to address the media.”“Judges had to come before media & take this unprecedented step. This means that there is a serious dispute, either with CJI or some internal dispute.”“I think it's a historic Press Conference. It was very well done. I think we, the people of India, have a right to know what is going on within the judiciary and I welcome this.”

“Issues don't matter. It is their complaint on administrative matter. They are only four, there are 23 others. Four get together and show the Chief Justice in a poor light. It is immature and childish behavior.”



“I think all 4 judges should be impeached, they have no business to sit there and deliver verdicts anymore. This trade unionism is wrong. Democracy in danger is not for them to say, we have parliament, courts, police functioning.”“This is a black day for Judiciary. Today's press conference would cause a bad precedent. From now on every common man could look at all judicial order with suspicion. Every judgment will be questioned."Feel very disturbed over the issue, this should not have happened, but it has and there might be strong reasons for them. Consequence would be it would create apprehensions in minds of people.""There must be some serious reason that they were left with no other option but to hold a Press Conference. But what connection Loya has with this? I know nothing about this and I don't want to make comments about any political matter."