App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 21, 2017 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

'375 air safety violations reported this year'

As many as 375 air safety violations have been reported till December 15 this year, the government told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 375 air safety violations have been reported till December 15 this year, the government told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said there were 431 air safety violations reported in 2016.

"However, in the year 2017 (till December 15) there have been 375 air safety violations. Therefore, the number of air safety violations reported in the current year has not increased compared to previous year," he said in a written reply.

According to Sinha, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has carried out five regulatory audits of the scheduled airlines to detect any deviations/ non-compliance to the laid down regulations.

"The findings made during the audits were followed up with concerned operator for the appropriate remedial action," he added.

However, details about timeline and airlines were not disclosed.

Sinha said, "lack of proper system to facilitate management of the distribution and revision of operational documents" and "accident/ incident reporting system is not proper" were among the salient audit observations.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.