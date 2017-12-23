'375 air safety violations reported this year'

As many as 375 air safety violations have been reported till December 15 this year, the government told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said there were 431 air safety violations reported in 2016.

"However, in the year 2017 (till December 15) there have been 375 air safety violations. Therefore, the number of air safety violations reported in the current year has not increased compared to previous year," he said in a written reply.

According to Sinha, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has carried out five regulatory audits of the scheduled airlines to detect any deviations/ non-compliance to the laid down regulations.

"The findings made during the audits were followed up with concerned operator for the appropriate remedial action," he added.

However, details about timeline and airlines were not disclosed.

Sinha said, "lack of proper system to facilitate management of the distribution and revision of operational documents" and "accident/ incident reporting system is not proper" were among the salient audit observations.