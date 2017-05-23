33 years ago today Bachendri Pal scaled Mount Everest, first Indian woman to do so

Moneycontrol News

On this day in 1984, Bachendri Pal became the first Indian woman to conquer Mount Everest.

The 33rd anniversary of Pal’s achievement brings back memories of India's fourth expedition (1984) - which started on May 1 - to the Mount Everest when the team had to brave vertical sheets of frozen ice, cold winds and freezing temperatures to reach the top.

Pal, in her autobiography -- Everest-My Journey to the Top -- recalls the incident on the night of May 15 when an avalanche buried their camp (CAMP III) at an altitude of 24,000 feet. Many had to go back home due to injuries.

“…At around 00:30 hours IST, I was jolted awake; something had hit me hard; I also heard a deafening sound and soon after I found myself being enveloped within a very cold mass of material,” Pal wrote in her book.

The remaining members resumed their climb the next day and reached the summit of Mount Everest on May 23 at 1:07 pm IST.

Pal was the only woman to actually reach the peak from a group of 6 women and 11 men.

Here is a look at Pal's achievements, who is currently a trainer with the Tata Group:

> Pal has been listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for her achievement as the first Indian woman mountaineer. In 1997, she entered the Limca Book of World Records.

> Pal was the first woman graduate from her village in Nakuri, Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand). She completed her B.Ed. and Master's degree in Sanskrit language.

> She also represented India in the World Eminent Mountaineering meet held in France in 1986.

> Pal led the first two women's pre-Everest expedition in 1991 and 1992.

> In 1984, she was awarded the CSR Gold Medal for Excellence in Mountaineering by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

> She had also climbed Mount Blanc, Europe's highest peak in 1986. At the age 12, she climbed a height of 13, 123 ft. with her friends during a school picnic.

> She was awarded Padma Shri (1984), Yash Bharti Award (1995) and National Adventure Award (1994).

> Pal was also awarded Arjuna Award in 1986 by the government. In 1985, she received Calcutta Sports Journalist's Association Award and Virangana Lakshmibai Rashtriya Samman for 2013-14.

> She wrote her autobiography, 'Everest-My Journey to the Top' in 1989.