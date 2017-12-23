App
Dec 23, 2017 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

32 killed after bus falls into river in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

The incident took place early morning in Soorwal police station area when the bus was on its way to Lalsot from Sawai Madhopur, according to the police.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
At least 32 people were killed on Saturday when a private bus fell into Banas river from a nearly 100-foot high bridge in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said.

The incident took place early morning in Soorwal police station area when the bus was on its way to Lalsot from Sawai Madhopur, they said.

The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the river after breaking the railing of the bridge, the police said.

Passengers were from other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam. Several of them were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malarna Chour in the district, Sawai Madhopur Superintendent of Police Mamman Singh told PTI.

Most of the people died due to drowning including the bus driver, he said.

Death toll may rise, police said.

Twenty-seven bodies have been recovered and five injured rushed to hospitals, Singh said, adding he also said 10 bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

