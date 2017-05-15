This is how PM Modi will spend May 26, day his govt completes three years in office

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a speech to the nation and launch a series of vital projects in Assam to mark his government’s three years in office on May 26, signaling the importance he attaches to a remote region that is hemmed in by China, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Modi’s decision to be in Assam on the occasion of his government’s third anniversary mirrors the BJP’s deepening engagement in a region bordering three countries and home to several rebel outfits.

On the other hand, the BJP’s political fortunes are on the rise in the Northeast, where it currently leads the governments of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

On May 26, Modi will dart from one venue to another, spanning nearly 1000 km on a single day.

He will begin his trip in a remote northern district, Sadiya, to open India’s longest river bridge, the 9.5 km Sadiya-Dhola link across the Lohit, the main stream of the mighty Brahmaputra.

The bridge, which will ease connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, is a military-grade river expressway, capable of carrying heavy infantry and will provide swift defence access to the sensitive state.

Modi will then travel to an adjoining district, Dhemaji, to inaugurate an agriculture centre in Gogamukh. He then proceeds to Guwahati, where he will remotely lay the foundation ceremony of an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the first in the north-east, at the Sarusajai stadium.

The proposed medical college will come up at Changsari in Kamrup (Rural) district, 28.5 km from Guwahati across the Brahmaputra.

The prime minister will conclude his trip with a political rally at Khanapara, straddling the Assam-Meghalaya border, which is likely to be attended by tens of thousands

The Dhola-Sadia bridge, longer than Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sealink by 3.55 km, has been created to carry T-72 tanks. Once commissioned, it will take 30 minutes to cross over to Sadia near the Lohit border in Arunachal, reducing the travel time by four hours.

It will also ease access to the Army cantonment at Walong, and the strategically important Kibithu town in Anjaw district bordering China and Myanmar.

The bridge is located 540-km away from Assam capital Dispur and 300 km from Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar. It will also give easier access from Arunachal Pradesh to Tinsukia, one of Assam’s major rail heads and a civilian airport in Dibrugarh in upper Assam.