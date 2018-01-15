App
Jan 14, 2018 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

3 'powerful' IEDs planted by naxals recovered in Chattisgarh

The explosives, each weighing five kgs, were unearthed by a joint team of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and district force between Badko and Aadnar villages under Bayanar police station limits, where road construction is underway.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Security forces averted a major mishap by recovering three powerful improvised explosive devices (IEDs), laid by Naxals, in the insurgency-hit Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh today, police said.

The explosives, each weighing five kgs, were unearthed by a joint team of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and district force between Badko and Aadnar villages under Bayanar police station limits, where road construction is underway, Kondagaon Additional Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Nag told PTI.

The construction of the road is going on between Bhatpal and Mardapal under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) in the region, located around 250 km away from here.

"Acting on a tip-off, the security forces, engaged in providing security to the construction work, launched a combing operation between Badko and Aadnar on the route and spotted three IEDs- two pipe bombs and a tiffin bomb- averting a major mishap," Nag said.

The bomb disposal squad immediately destroyed the explosives, he said.

"The Maoists fear that construction of the road will speed up the movement of security forces and development works in the region that will ultimately uproot them. Therefore they planted IEDs in a bid to harm the security personnel," the officer said.

tags #Chattisgarh #India #Naxal groups #trends

