you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 04, 2018 10:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

3 Indian,7 Nepalese girls held captive in Kenya rescued: Sushma Swaraj

In a series of tweets, Swaraj said, "We have rescued three Indian girls from Kenya. The girls were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in trafficking of girls. Seven Nepalese girls were also rescued. Their Passports and phones were taken and they were held captive in Mombasa."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has rescued from Kenya three Indian and seven Nepalese girls, who were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in human trafficking, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today.

The girls have been flown back, the minister said.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj said, "We have rescued three Indian girls from Kenya. The girls were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in trafficking of girls. Seven Nepalese girls were also rescued. Their Passports and phones were taken and they were held captive in Mombasa."

The ministry is sharing details with the Punjab government so that a case is registered against the agents and people involved, she said.

The minister also appreciated the efforts of Indian High Commissioner in Kenya Suchitra Durai and first secretary Karan Yadav in rescuing the girls.

The minister also thanked the Kenyan Police for their help.

