2G spectrum scam: Court says ex-AG Vahanvati delibrately denied, disowned record

The controversial testimony of former attorney general G E Vahanvati on the draft press release of the DoT today came under severe criticism with a special court holding that the then top law officer "deliberately" denied and disowned official record.

Vahanvati, who served as the solicitor general as well as the attorney general the during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, had appeared as a witness in the politically-sensitive case.

The law officer had termed the amended press release of the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) regarding the amended policy for the allocation of 2G spectrum, as "fair and reasonable" on record but later deposed to the contrary in the court.

"It is clear that G E Vahanwati deposed contrary to the record. It is also clear that Vahanwati recalls facts according to his convenience as he could not recollect if he had seen the words 'Press release appd. as amended', but he could recall that there was no deletion from the press release when he saw it.

"It is not a case of misremembering of facts or their inaccurate recall, but a case of deliberately denying and disowning the official record," Special judge O P Saini said, adding that he has no hesitation in rejecting the testimony.

The observation on the veracity of Vahanvati's testimony was recorded by the court in its 1,552-page judgement in the main 2G spectrum case.

The court acquitted all accused including ex-telecom minister A Raja and others in three 2G scam cases holding that there was no scam.

It said that a press release was just a reflection of decisions taken in the files and it was not issued in "vacuum", as it was the result of some deliberations and decisions in the official file.

"It is clear that Vahanvati knew all the facts about change in policy from date of application to date of payment, but tried to wriggle out of the same in the witness box. Bare perusal of his testimony reveals that he was quite evasive in his deposition and tried to resort to legalese and technicalities to avoid answering questions in a truthful manner.

"It is clear from the notes that priority from date of payment was being challenged. If his entire evidence is read carefully in the light of material on record, it is evident that it is almost entirely contrary to official record and so does not inspire confidence at all," the court said.

A press release issued by the DoT on January 10, 2008 dealt with the manner in which the letters of intent (LOIs) were planned to be issued to applicants for telecom licences.

Raja was charged by the court with conspiring with then telecom secretary Siddhartha Behura of striking off the last paragraph from the press release that had been shown to and okayed by Vahanvati, then solicitor general.

Vahanvati died on September 2, 2014. .