2G spectrum case verdict LIVE: It was a massive propaganda against UPA without proof, says Manmohan Singh

“This was a massive propaganda against the UPA without any proof,” former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has said. The 2G case verdict brings big relief for Singh who was portrayed the villain of UPA by the BJP. Since the case surfaced, the former Prime Minister has been ridiculed for almost every wrongdoing the UPA did.
Dec 21, 11:12 AM (IST)
RECAP | Special CBI judge OP Saini acquitted all accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case stating that the prosecution "failed to prove charges beyond reasonable doubt". Those acquitted in the 2G spectrum scam case include former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi, former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary RK Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) — Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair, Directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar and Bollywood producer Karim Morani.
Dec 21, 12:29 PM (IST)
"The acquittal of all the accused by the special court has brought happiness to us. The verdict further proves that there was no wrong done. All this has been proved," said DMK Working President MK Stalin.
Dec 21, 12:26 PM (IST)
The CAG report allowed BJP to mislead the nation & play the role of a highly irresponsible opposition. This won them an election, but hurt India’s competitiveness & straddled banks with ₹4 lakh crore of debt resulting from license cancellations & auctions
"I continue to believe that a government’s priority needn’t be revenue maximisation. Don’t forget, spectrum & coal auctions have put a tremendous strain on PSU banks. Teledensity & affordable power for all are far more prudent policy priorities," former Telecom Minister Milind Deora has tweeted.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reacts to the 2G verdict on News18. “Some parties are treating this verdict as a badge of honour. In 2007-08, spectrum was not given by auction, but on the basis of price discovery which was based on 2001 prices. Even within the policy implementation, there was huge element of arbitration. Cut-off date was advanced, first-come, first-served basis policy was intended to serve a few. It was then changed to first-come, first-pay policy. Favourite few were told in advance about the policy. Even the Supreme Court challenged this first-come, first-served policy and quashed it. The court called it unfair and intended to cause loss to the Government of India. Supreme Court directed the government to have a fresh policy. And in 2015, the NDA government got a much higher price…. (UPA) policy was designed to promote corruption. It was implemented in an unfair manner, causing loss of revenue to the government. Auctioning was getting much higher price. I am sure investigating agencies and prosecuting agencies will look into it and decide what to do further in the matter. The Congress should not consider this as some kind of certificate of clean chit.”
Dec 21, 12:13 PM (IST)
Here are parts of the 2G case judgement
"In the beginning, the prosecution started with the case with great enthusiasm and ardour. However, as the case progressed, it became highly cautious and guarded in its attitude making it difficult to find out as to what prosecution wanted to prove. The quality of prosecution totally deteriorated and it became directionless and diffident."
"There is no material on record to show that Sh. A. Raja was mother lode of conspiracy in the instant case. There is also no evidence of his no-holds-barred immersion in any wrongdoing, conspiracy or corruption."
Dec 21, 12:10 PM (IST)
"We are saying that the PM should come to the House and give a clarification, this government was formed on the basis that UPA was embroiled in 2G and other scams, but now it has been proved that it was just a scam of lies by the opposition," Congress leader Kapil Sibal told the media outside Parliament.
Dec 21, 12:07 PM (IST)
Clearly the court found that innocent people have been wronged. Justice has worked as it is supposed to work in our country, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor told the media outside Parliament.
Dec 21, 12:05 PM (IST)
Curbing corruption and cracking down on black money agenda and the '2G scam' was the premise on which the BJP rode to power in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP's slogans of corruption-free India and Congress-free India were based on the allegations in the case. Today's verdict is likely to have an impact on the Congress' image. Given his annointment as Congress President, Rahul Gandhi's moves will be keenly observed. There is already talk and question being asked whether the BJP and the DMK will come together the next Lok Sabha elections.
Dec 21, 11:42 AM (IST)
Former UPA law minister Veerappa Moily says that perceptions and presumptive value cannot constitute evidence in the court of law and that is what happened today. However, he lamented that the damage done to the UPA on account of the scandalous allegations was irreversible.
Dec 21, 11:39 AM (IST)
Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon said that there was talk in the Rajya Sabha today about the political ramifications of this verdict. The 2014 general elections were fought by the BJP using the '2G scam' as one of its chief narratives.
Dec 21, 11:36 AM (IST)
Manali Singhal, lawyer for Reliance ADAG, said that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove charges against the accused.
Dec 21, 11:34 AM (IST)
CNBC TV18 reports that the CBI may not move the Supreme Court over the 2G case. However, an official statement by the CBI on the matter is still awaited.
Dec 21, 11:25 AM (IST)
The 2G Files: What transpired in the case in the past 6-7 years.
Dec 21, 11:21 AM (IST)
Meanwhile, the CBI says it is waiting for copy of the court judgement and will take a legal accordingly.
Dec 21, 11:20 AM (IST)
All the accused facing trial in these cases had denied allegations levelled against them by the CBI and the ED. The court had in October 2011 framed charges against them under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, using as genuine fake documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribe.
Dec 21, 11:17 AM (IST)
Mr VINOD RAI Former C&G must Apologise to the nation for throwing presumptive sensational Corrosive numbers into public discourse.He was author of imbecile 1.76 thousand crore loss theory that I had destroyed during my cross examination of Rai in JPC.court has affirmed JPC Report
Allegation of a major scam involving the highest levels of government was never true, it was not correct and that has been established today, said former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram.
"I would love to thank everyone who stood by me," Kanimozhi, Rajya Sabha MP, told the media outside the court.
Dec 21, 11:05 AM (IST)
Former UPA ministers have quickly begun targetting former CAG Vinod Rai. Remember, it was the CAG report that had estimated the loss to the exchequer at Rs 1.76 lakh crore. “I had always maintained that this was no scam. It was a scam by former CAG Vinod Rai. We stand vindicated,” Kapil Sibal told News18. Sibal had succeeded A Raja as the telecom minister and claimed that the spectrum allocation had caused ‘zero loss’. Former finance minister P Chidambaram says the allegation of major scam was not true and that has been established.
Dec 21, 11:01 AM (IST)
The Court said that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove any of its charge. Thus all accused are acquitted: Vijay Aggarwal, Lawyer of Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa, Vinod Goenka and others #2GScamVerdictpic.twitter.com/MgWCLKApNE
Congress leader Manish Tewari has sought a public apology from former CAG Vinod Rai. The court's verdict vindicates the Congress, he said.
Special CBI judge OP Saini says, “Prosecution has failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.”
A Raja, Kanimozhi and other accused have been acquitted for want of evidence.
"We have submitted all the papers. We will wait for the verdict. I can't comment now,” A Raja told CNN-News18 before entering the court today. If convicted he faces six-month jail to life imprisonment.
DMK MP Kanimozhi, and former telecom minister A Raja have arrived at the Patiala House Court complex where special CBI judge OP Saini will pronounce the verdict.
Special Judge Om Prakash Saini will pronounce the court's judgment on separate cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.
