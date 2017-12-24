App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 23, 2017 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

2G Spectrum Case: Videocon Tele to file Rs 10K cr damage claim against govt

Videocon Telecommunications is planning to file over Rs 10,000 crore compensation claim against the government after CBI court gave clean chit to all accused in 2G spectrum allocation case,a company source said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Videocon Telecommunications is planning to file over Rs 10,000 crore compensation claim against the government after CBI court gave clean chit to all accused in 2G spectrum allocation case,a company source said.

"Videocon Telecommunications is planning to file compensation suite against the government for at least Rs 10,000 crore. The damage is estimated to be more than Rs 10,000 crore and the company is working on final amount that is to be claimed," a source close to senior management said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on December 21, 2017 gave clean chit to all accused, including the then telecom minister A Raja, in 2G spectrum allocation case of 2008.

The Supreme Court judgement in 2012 had cancelled 122 telecom licence in 2G spectrum allocation done under the regime of Raja, which included 15 licences of Videocon. The company had paid around Rs 1,500 crore for procuring telecom permits.

related news

Following the apex court judgement, Videocon participated in spectrum auction and purchased permit in 1800 MHz band, then known as 2G spectrum, across six circles - Bihar, UP (East), UP (West), Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in November 2012 for Rs 2,221.44 crore.

"Videocon Telecommunications had to take business loans of around Rs 25,000 crore for telecom services business. The cancellation of telecom licence caused huge financial losses to the company," the source said.

The company could not sustain the business because of rising spectrum cost in auction and later sold all spectrum purchased in 2012 auction to Bharti Airtel.

tags #India

most popular

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.