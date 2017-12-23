2G spectrum case verdict updates: Raja, Kanimozhi, others acquitted; CBI to appeal in Delhi HC

The special court said that CBI filed a "well choreographed charge sheet" containing incorrect facts which miserably failed to prove charges against the accused in 2G spectrum case.
Special judge O P Saini, who acquitted the accused facing trial in three separate cases lodged by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, said that in the CBI's charge sheet filed against former telecom minister A Raja and others, incorrect facts were recorded and they were entitled to be set free.
Dec 21, 12:48 PM (IST)
What has happened so far
1) Special CBI court acquitted all accused in the 2G case
2) Prosecution 'failed to prove charges beyond reasonable doubt': Court
3) It was a scam of lies by Opposition: Kapil Sibal
4) Congress trains its guns on ex-CAG Vinod Rai
5) Verdict not a clean chit to the Congress: FM Arun Jaitley
6) CBI says it will appeal against special court's judgement in Delhi HC 7) Former PM Manmohan Singh said the verdict shows it "was a massive propaganda against the UPA"
Dec 21, 11:59 AM (IST)
Dec 21, 08:49 PM (IST)
The Aam Aadmi party leader Sanjay Singh today took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum scam case by a special court, saying it was "apparent that some foul play, some deal" has happened.
Speaking to reporters here, Singh said, "It is clear that Modi is supporting the corrupt."
"If the CBI failed to prove the charges against the accused then it is apparent that some foul play, some deal has happened due to which the accused are going unpunished in all the cases whether it is 2G case, Vyapam case, and Mallya," he said.
Dec 21, 08:19 PM (IST)
Advocate Prashant Bhushan said the special court's verdict was "shocking" and a "shame".
In a series of tweets, Bhushan, who had argued for the PIL filed by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), on which the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe, said "the acquittal of all 2G scam accused by trial court is grossly wrong and sends a signal that influential people are not
accountable in this country's judicial system."
"There was considerable evidence of benami licences, fixing of the 1st Come 1st served system & also bribes in this. Shame (sic)," he said.
Dec 21, 07:47 PM (IST)
Why are they (Congress) chest thumping over temporary relief? The CBI is going to file a review petition. The list of their corruption cases is so long that I think it is too immature for them to celebrate: Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP #2GScamVerdictpic.twitter.com/19XzTuFHDK
A special court also criticised the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) over its submission that it was cheated by promoters of Essar Group and Loop Telecom Ltd by fraudulently obtaining 2G spectrum licences, saying the DoT was playing "victim".
Questioning the conduct of the DoT, it said if the department felt that the spirit of clause 8 of 2005 Unified Access Service Licence (UASL) guidelines was being violated by means of "excessive debt funding" by one licensee company to another, then it was free to amend its guidelines.
Dec 21, 07:22 PM (IST)
Deeply delighted by the historical Judgment by Hon'ble Special Judge Thiru O.P.Saini, CBI Court in 2G Spectrum case. Today's verdict has demolished the concerted, vicious campaign built upon a pile of lies against DMK by vested interests and now DMK stands vindicated #DMKtriumphspic.twitter.com/lZ5dnREMIE
Tamil Nadu's main opposition DMK today hailed as 'historic' a Delhi court's verdict acquitting its leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum cases even as its arch-rival, the ruling AIADMK, said it was a fit case for appeal.
As the news about the CBI special court's verdict came, DMK cadres broke into celebrations across Tamil Nadu, bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets.
"A historic verdict has been delivered," DMK working president M K Stalin told reporters. Expressing relief and joy, Kanimozhi, a Rajya Sabha member and daughter of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, said "I have been waiting these last six years for this day."
Dubbing her last six years as "harrowing and excruciating", she said in a statement that as the 2G episode was behind her she will do all she can to strengthen the party and work for the people of Tamil Nadu.
Dec 21, 06:39 PM (IST)
Enforcement Directorate will appeal against the judgement of the Special Court.
Dec 21, 06:38 PM (IST)
Former Telecom Minister A. Raja says, 'the entire case was cooked up,' on being asked if he feels let down by Congress & UPA he said, 'that we will see later.' #2GScamVerdictpic.twitter.com/LZYiYQStOa
The Congress should not be elated over the 2G scam verdict as the matter of prosecuting "criminal conspirators is still open," Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev
Chandrasekhar said today.
He said he was not "disappointed" with the acquittal of former Telecom minister A Raja and DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi.
"Also Congress should not be so much elated, because the matter of prosecuting criminal conspirators is still open as the investigating agencies, CBI and ED, have already decided to move courts," the MP told PTI.
Dec 21, 05:53 PM (IST)
Senior Congress leader P C Chacko today said the special court verdict acquitting former telecom minister A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum scam case underlined the stand taken by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the matter.
"Today's judgement of honourable CBI court underlines the stand taken by the JPC that the loss calculation (made by Comptroller and Auditor General) is erroneous and presumptive calculation is not correct," Chacko, who headed the JPC, which probed the 2G Spectrum scam, said here.
Dec 21, 05:34 PM (IST)
We don't want to comment on Court's verdict, but it was the SC which had said that the whole process was arbitrary and power corridors were taking decisions,so I think nothing more needs to be said: Manoj Sinha,Telecom Minister #2GScamVerdictpic.twitter.com/OPtr3MIcQH
Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra today said that he is extremely grateful to the court's decision.
“I had complete faith in the judiciary from the start and I am extremely grateful that the honorable court has acquitted me of all charges. We had placed a robust defense rebutting each and every charge against us and today is a vindication of all I have stated in the past 7 years. There was no wrong-doing on my part or on the part of my companies. However the damage suffered by me and the companies continues to affect the health and financial status of my company and they continue to pay the price for this case having been foisted on us fraudulently and without any basis," he said.
Dec 21, 05:10 PM (IST)
Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, reacting to Subramanian Swamy's statement, said that Swamy is in habit of making wild and false allegations.
" I had appeared for some of these people at the time of grant of bail in SC, in 2012. After, I became AG, I had nothing to do with the case. To make personal allegations is meaningless," he said.
Dec 21, 04:56 PM (IST)
Giving a body blow to the CAG's and CBI's estimation of huge loss in grant of 2G licences, a special court today held that some people "artfully" arranged few selected facts and created a scam "when there was none".
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in its report that created an uproar when the UPA was in power, had estimated that the 2G scam had caused an astronomical loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the state exchequer.
The CBI had alleged in its charge sheet that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of licences for 2G spectrum, which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.
Dec 21, 04:38 PM (IST)
Shiv Sena today said that BJP must clarify why it raised the 2G scam issue in such a big way. Sena MP Sanjay Raut wondered if the court verdict meant
that "there was no scam in the first place".
"Those who raised the allegation of scam are now ruling the country. It is up to them to clarify," Raut said, without naming any party.
The Congress has said that the 2G verdict will remain a black mark in the history of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and the former CAG chief Vinod Rai should be prosecuted.
"A blind man can see. You know the CAG chief is today one of the strong advisors of the government, posted on various boards and organisations and is being rewarded for what he has done. That will remain a black mark in the history of CAG," Vadakkan said.
"He (Vinod Rai) should be prosecuted by the law of the land for creating such kind of excuses and cover-ups. I think he should be prosecuted," the Congress spokesperson told a private channel after the special courts verdict acquitting all the accused in the cases of 2G spectrum allocation scam.
Dec 21, 04:17 PM (IST)
Congress is looking for excuses to cover up their fault. What does it have to say about the auctions which were done then? If Congress thinks this is a certificate to their corruption, then congratulations to them: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan #2GScamVerdictpic.twitter.com/4dUq9oiKkf
DMK MP Kanimozhi celebrates with along her husband G Aravindan after she was acquitted by a special court in the 2G scam case, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo.
Dec 21, 04:06 PM (IST)
Buoyed by the 2G spectrum case verdict, the Congress today said that truth has finally prevailed and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley apologise to the nation for the BJP's alleged "propaganda and lies" on the issue.
The Congress also said that accountability should be fixed against those including former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai who dubbed it a scam, after all the accused were acquitted in the case today by a special court as the prosecution failed to establish any charges.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, whose UPA-II government was rocked by the 2G scam, said the court judgement needs to be respected as it has "pronounced that the massive propaganda" unleashed against his government was without any foundation.
Congress has gone mad. They have got something to clutch onto bow, but this will be short-lived, Swamy said. This is not the final judgement and Congress will get a strong response in the final appeal judgement.
Dec 21, 03:42 PM (IST)
The CBI today said it would file an appeal against the 2G scam case verdict by a special court, which acquitted all the 16 accused rejecting the case presented by the agency.
"The judgement relating to the 2G scam case of today has been prima facie examined and it appears that the evidence adduced to substantiate the charges by the prosecution has not been appreciated in its proper perspective by the learned court. The CBI will be taking necessary legal remedies in the matter," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.
Dec 21, 03:39 PM (IST)
The CBI and the apex court-appointed special public prosecutor Anand Grover today came in for sharp criticism from the special court which said the quality of prosecution in 2G cases had "totally deteriorated" and by the end it became "directionless".
Special Judge O P Saini observed that the CBI had started its case with "great enthusiasm and ardour" but at the final stage of the trial, SPP Grover and the regular CBI prosecutor moved in "two different directions without any coordination".
It would be pertinent to mention that at the start of the case, the apex court had appointed senior advocate U U Lalit, now a Supreme Court judge, as the SPP in the 2G case.
Later, when Lalit was appointed as a apex court judge, the top court had appointed Grover as SPP to present the case of both the CBI and ED before the special court.
Dec 21, 03:38 PM (IST)
Former AG Mukul Rohatgi has welcomed this verdict, I had written to PM opposing his appointment as AG. Rohatgi had appeared for some of accused companies: Subramanian Swamy #2GScamVerdictpic.twitter.com/mAd00pyHUW
This is not a setback at all. This is an aberration because the law officers were not serious to fight corruption. I would ask Prime Minister to set-up war-like council for fighting corruption: Swamy.
Dec 21, 03:34 PM (IST)
Today's judgement is bad and should be appealed in higher court, Subramanian Swamy said while addressing the media.
"Judge says earlier there was a lot of enthusiasm, but later it became worse and worse. Judge also said counsels were lackadaisical. This is a big condemnation of the Govt's controlling of the case," Swamy said.
highlights
RECAP | Special CBI judge OP Saini acquitted all accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case stating that the prosecution "failed to prove charges beyond reasonable doubt". Those acquitted in the 2G spectrum scam case include former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi, former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary RK Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) — Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair, Directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar and Bollywood producer Karim Morani.
Former UPA ministers have quickly begun targetting former CAG Vinod Rai. Remember, it was the CAG report that had estimated the loss to the exchequer at Rs 1.76 lakh crore. “I had always maintained that this was no scam. It was a scam by former CAG Vinod Rai. We stand vindicated,” Kapil Sibal told News18. Sibal had succeeded A Raja as the telecom minister and claimed that the spectrum allocation had caused ‘zero loss’. Former finance minister P Chidambaram says the allegation of major scam was not true and that has been established.
Congress leader Manish Tewari has sought a public apology from former CAG Vinod Rai. The court's verdict vindicates the Congress, he said.
Special CBI judge OP Saini says, “Prosecution has failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.”
A Raja, Kanimozhi and other accused have been acquitted for want of evidence.
"We have submitted all the papers. We will wait for the verdict. I can't comment now,” A Raja told CNN-News18 before entering the court today. If convicted he faces six-month jail to life imprisonment.
DMK MP Kanimozhi, and former telecom minister A Raja have arrived at the Patiala House Court complex where special CBI judge OP Saini will pronounce the verdict.
Special Judge Om Prakash Saini will pronounce the court's judgment on separate cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.
Enforcement Directorate will appeal against the judgement of the Special Court.
Congress has gone mad. They have got something to clutch onto bow, but this will be short-lived, Swamy said. This is not the final judgement and Congress will get a strong response in the final appeal judgement.
This is not a setback at all. This is an aberration because the law officers were not serious to fight corruption. I would ask Prime Minister to set-up war-like council for fighting corruption: Swamy.
Today's judgement is bad and should be appealed in higher court, Subramanian Swamy said while addressing the media.
"Judge says earlier there was a lot of enthusiasm, but later it became worse and worse. Judge also said counsels were lackadaisical. This is a big condemnation of the Govt's controlling of the case," Swamy said.