2G spectrum case verdict: On the longest night of the year, A Raja will sleep well

The biggest economic scandal the country has faced – the spectrum scam of 2008 which was also known as the 2G scam – today had all its accused being acquitted by the trial court over the “prosecution failing to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt”.

The case was built on the Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai’s report that pegged the loss to the exchequer at Rs. 1.76 lakh crore and blamed the then telecom minister A. Raja for ad-hoc changes in rules to favour certain corporates.

The accused included Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supremo M. Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi, his wife Dayalu Amma, Raja’s personal secretary R. K. Chandolia, the then telecom secretary Siddhartha Behura, Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra, Essar group promoters Ravi Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, DB Realty’s Shahid Balwa, three senior executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group — Gautam Doshi, Hari Nair and Surendra Pipara, film producer Karim Morani, Kalaignar TV directors and several others.

The acquittal is a big setback to the country’s premier investigative agency Central Bureau of Investigation which probed the case over the last six years. The case was heard in the court of one-judge special trial court of Justice OP Saini.

It was in 2008 when Raja issued 122 licences to existing and new operators. Uninor – a joint venture of Norway’s Telenor and Unitech -- was alloted 22 pan India licences, Loop Telecom 21, Sistema-Shyam 21, Etisalat-DB 15, S Tel 6, Videocon 21, Idea Cellular nine and Tata Teleservices three. The licences were issued at the then prevailing entry fees. Clubbed with the licences was 4.4 Mhz spectrum -- the lifeline of any mobile services provider.

The issuance of licences was prima facie questionable on two counts -- one being that the value of the spectrum had skyrocketed by 2008 as an auction of 3G spectrum before that had collected six times the money compared to what the issue of 122 licences got for a higher quantum of spectrum. The other questionable act was the manner in which the licences were granted as the last date to apply for licences was changed without adequate notice to favour a select few.

That some of the promoters who were issued licences soon after sold stake in those companies at a significant premium to other parties gave credence to the charge that the value of the licences was much higher and that Raja and his officials had received gratification at the expense of the exchequer. The licences were issued at 2002 prices when the value of the spectrum was a fraction of 2008 prices.

The SC had cancelled all the 122 licences on February 2, 2012. The cancellation led to loss of thousands of jobs and non-performing assets that the government-owned banks still reel under.

A key fallout of the scam was that spectrum was unbundled from the licences and is now auctioned every time it is given to a company. The spectrum that came bundled with the licences and did not have to be bid for is called administrative spectrum.

Daggers came out quickly after today’s judgement with Congress’ Manish Tiwari asking the country’s former auditor Rai to apologise to the country.

It is almost certain that CBI will approach the Supreme Court against the verdict as the special trial court was set up on the apex court’s order which heard the matter originally.

The judgement could throw open new possibilities for alliances in the crucial state of Tamil Nadu which sends 39 members to the Lok Sabha. The DMK was then a member of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met Karunanidhi in Chennai to enquire about his health.

It may be said here that the hysteria created by the unravelling of the spectrum scam, amidst the anti-corruption sentiment in the country whipped up by Anna Hazare and the civil rights activists, played a crucial role in the throne that Modi occupies today.