2G spectrum case: Former Telecom Minister A Raja, Kanimozhi, others acquitted by special court

The seven-year-long 2G spectrum verdict on Thursday acquitted all the accused in the 2G spectrum case as the Patiala House special court pointed that the prosecution was unable to provide concrete evidence against the accused.

Sources told CNBC-TV 18 that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be taking the case to the High Court, challenging the special court's verdict.

Former Telecom Minister A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi and three telcos were among the accused. The 2G case was first brought to light when the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in 2010 released a report which pointed that the 2G licenses were issued at underestimated prices.

The then-CAG Vinod Rai is now being asked by Congress members to apologise to the nation for the blaming the-then ruling government.

Congress member and MP Kapil Sibal told CNBC TV-18, "Vinod Rai must apologise to the nation" and added that "there was never any corruption in the 2G spectrum issue." He also said that he will raise this issue in the parliament.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its chargesheet back then and pointed that the spectrum auction resulted in a loss of at least Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer.