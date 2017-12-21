App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 21, 2017 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2G spectrum case: Former Telecom Minister A Raja, Kanimozhi, others acquitted by special court

CBI in 2010 had filed a chargesheet and pointed that the spectrum auction resulted in a loss of at least Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The seven-year-long 2G spectrum verdict on Thursday acquitted all the accused in the 2G spectrum case as the Patiala House special court pointed that the prosecution was unable to provide concrete evidence against the accused.

Sources told CNBC-TV 18 that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be taking the case to the High Court, challenging the special court's verdict.

Former Telecom Minister A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi and three telcos were among the accused. The 2G case was first brought to light when the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in 2010 released a report which pointed that the 2G licenses were issued at underestimated prices.

The then-CAG Vinod Rai is now being asked by Congress members to apologise to the nation for the blaming the-then ruling government.

related news

Catch live updates here

Congress member and MP Kapil Sibal told CNBC TV-18, "Vinod Rai must apologise to the nation" and added that "there was never any corruption in the 2G spectrum issue." He also said that he will raise this issue in the parliament.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its chargesheet back then and pointed that the spectrum auction resulted in a loss of at least Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer.

tags #India #Telecom

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.