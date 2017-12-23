2G spectrum auctions verdict: Congress gets another boost after Gujarat polls

The clean cheat to all accused in the 2G spectrum scam verdict is likely to give the Congress another boost after its showing in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The successive incidents, which mark a turn of fortune for the Congress, occurred as Rahul Gandhi took over the reign of the party from his mother. Gandhi, the party’s president-elect, has been subjected to ample ridicule and many have expressed doubts about his competence after Congress' performance in the 2014 general elections and Uttar Pradesh polls.

Referring to the special Delhi court verdict that acquitted all accused in the case, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said: "The court has pronounced unambiguously that the massive propaganda against the UPA was unfounded.”

The alleged scam came to light during the second term of the UPA government. It was about allocating 2G spectrum licence in 2007-08, mishandling of which cost the public exchequer Rs 1.76 lakh crore, as per a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The CBI had chargesheeted prime accused former telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi, the then Telecom Secretary Siddhartha Behura, and Raja's former private secretary R.K. Chandolia along with 10 other persons in the 2G scam case. They were all acquitted on December 21.

The Time magazine included the scandal in its list of Top 10 abuses of power. The case tainted the reputation of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for a long time.

According to Congress leaders, who got a leg up from the special court's judgement, the verdict came as a vindication of the party's stance that there was no scam in the allocation of spectrum.

The 2G spectrum case was followed by other controversial scams which paved the way for an anti-corruption movement in 2011 led by Gandhian activist Anna Hazare and eventually led to the birth of Aam Aadmi Party.

It also helped the opposition BJP to grab the chance to slam the UPA and create an anti-corruption rhetoric to win the 2014 general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself used the scams as a campaign plank along with other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties to come to power.

However, anti-corruption crusader Hazare has accepted the verdict of the court. Since the verdict gives Congress a pivotal chance to work its way to a powerful position again and revive an image free of corruption, it has made the ruling party uncomfortable.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that the government should appeal in the Delhi High Court against the acquittal of all accused.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kapil Sibal underlined that the spectrum allocation was done on ‘extant policy’, which he indicated may have been faulty and told the Economic Times: “The judgement vindicates our position that there was no scam, no criminality. It disproves the allegation that the UPA was full of scams.”

Sibal had maintained a “zero-loss” theory regarding the money lost in the alleged scam when he took over as telecom minister post-resignation of Raja.

The latest verdict also came at a crucial time when Congress is gearing up to revive the party under the leadership of Rahul.