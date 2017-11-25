App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 25, 2017 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

27 teachers booked for refusing election work in Maharashtra

The teachers refused the work of updating the Voters' List, a senior police official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At-least 27 teachers in Maharashtra have been booked for allegedly refusing to do election-related duty, police said on Saturday.

The teachers refused the work of updating the Voters' List, a senior police official said.

Following complaints from tehsildars of Ralegaon, Babhulgaon and Kalamb tehsil in Ralegaon assembly seat, a case was recently registered at the respective police stations, he said.

Officials from district administration said the teachers were appointed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to carry out the work from November 15 to 30.

But 27 teachers refused to work saying it was not educational work. Since they did not turn up to work, we decided to lodge complaints at various police stations, they added.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.