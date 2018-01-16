26/11 Mumbai attack survivor Moshe Holtzberg to revisit Nariman House

Moshe Holtzberg or Baby Moshe as he is popularly known, is set to revisit Chabad House, the doomed childhood abode where he lost his parents in a terrorist attack nearly a decade ago.

Moshe was barely two at the time, and a resident of Nariman House – also known as Chabad House – with his parents Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg when gunmen seized the place. While his parents succumbed to their wounds, Moshe was rescued by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuels. He later moved to Israel where he now stays with his grandparents.



#WATCH: Dear Mr Modi, I love you and your people in India says Moshe Holtzberg the now 11-year-old survivor of the 26/11 attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Moshe during his Israel visit last year when the latter expressed his desire to visit Nariman House. The PM had extended him an open invitation to visit India any time.

Moshe, now 11-year-old, arrived Mumbai on Tuesday morning and said he was happy to visit the city. Coming out of the Mumbai airport, Moshe said, "Shalom...bahut khushi (I'm very happy)."

The boy will accompany Israel’s Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu to the site and attend a ceremony. Nanny Sandra - who was awarded an honorary citizenship by Israel so she could live in that country with Moshe - will also reportedly accompany the boy.

Moshe’s visit to Nariman House will be more special as the place will formally be announced to be turned into a ‘living memorial’ dedicated to those who were killed in the attack, on the day. The memorial will put the spotlight on the lives of Rabbi Gavriel and his wife and the ideals and values that encouraged them to pursue their lives for the benefit of the humanity, Rabbi Israel Kozolovasky, who heads the Nariman House at present told PTI.

He will later fly back to Israel with PM Netanyahu on January 19.

