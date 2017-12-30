App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 30, 2017 03:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

22 minors taken to France go missing, FIR registered: CBI

The CBI has registered an FIR after 22 minors from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi were illegally taken to France by three travel agents last year in the garb of giving them rugby coaching and went missing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
CBI_Central_Bureau_investigation_CBI
CBI_Central_Bureau_investigation_CBI

The CBI has registered an FIR after 22 minors from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi were illegally taken to France by three travel agents last year in the garb of giving them rugby coaching and went missing, agency officials said here today.

The agency today carried out searches at the premises of the travel agents -- Faridabad-based Lalit David Dean and Delhi-based Sanjeev Roy and Varun Choudhary -- from where documents were seized, they said.

The officials alleged that the agents had charged Rs 25- 30 lakh from the parents of each of the minors for sending them abroad.

In their visa application, the agents had shown that the 25 children in the age group of 13-18 years were going to attend a rugby training camp in Paris, they said.

related news

"A group of 25 students shown as students of two Kapurthala (Punjab)-based schools led by private persons (travel agents) embarked at Delhi airport for Paris to participate in a rugby training camp on the basis of alleged invitation received from the French Federation, Paris," CBI Spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

He said all of them visited Paris and, thereafter, the said 25 students also attended a rugby training camp there for about a week.

Dayal said in between, the travel agents cancelled their return tickets but before that two children, anticipating something wrong, returned to India.

The minors, who were left behind, were allegedly dumped in a local gurudwara and went missing, CBI officials said.

One of them was arrested by the French police which referred the matter to the Interpol, they said, adding the Interpol intimated the CBI.

After getting the information, the agency conducted a preliminary enquiry and registered an FIR, they said.

The officials said the CBI will soon contact the parents and also collect information if any missing person complaint was registered.

tags #CBI #India #Interpol #Paris

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.