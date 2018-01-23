2019 elections: BJP set to initiate ad campaign to showcase its success stories

The Bhartiya Janata Party is gearing up early for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and is set to launch advertisements to show its success stories during its term and challenge the negative criticism it has received related to its policies. The government is working internally to analyse its performance on the promises it made.

Highly placed sources told The Economic Times that with special focus on election states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, the government will identify its merits in each sector, check for projects that it revived from the UPA government and showcase cabinet decisions made by Modi in its advertisements. The party has asked all ministries to submit data and results received by the policies launched by Modi government.

Another government official, on condition of anonymity, told ET: “The government is identifying various issues where it is facing a negative narrative in Parliament and the media. Specific advertisement campaigns would be designed to counter these negative narratives."

The official added that senior ministers would counter these negatives comments and handle them in advance so that it does not do any damage. "Ministries would be given the list of such tricky issues and asked to give data-based information where ever possible so that negative narratives can be turned around. A proper timeline would be prepared to counter these narratives. This would mean first putting out an ad campaign and then deputing ministers to set the record straight," he said.