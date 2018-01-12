App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 12, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

2017 saw app usage activity growth of 6%: Report

According to Flurry Analytics' annual global mobile and application usage study, overall session app activity growth of just 6 per cent is down from 11 per cent registered in 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The year 2017 saw disruption in mobile app innovation and growth as overall app usage activity registered just 6 per cent growth over the previous year, says a report.

According to Flurry Analytics' annual global mobile and application usage study, overall session app activity growth of just 6 per cent is down from 11 per cent registered in 2016.

In this context, Flurry Analytics, part of the Yahoo Mobile Developer Suite, defines app usage as a user opening an app and recording a 'session'.

As per the report, in 2017, "stalwart industry players held and gained market position, while years-old disruptors struggled to find their footing" and while growth may have stagnated, users continue to diversify their behaviour while using mobile applications.

related news

Flurry’s app footprint that tracked more than one million applications across 2.6 billion devices globally noted that the shopping category grew 54 per cent as consumers continue to shift their spending into e-commerce via mobile shopping apps.

Music, media and entertainment came in a close second with 43 per cent year-over-year growth, reaffirming users' shift to mobile devices to consume media.

As per the report, Android manufacturers make up two thirds of all active devices in 2017, while Apple dominates individual market share with 34 per cent of all active devices.

Samsung maintained its share between 2016 and 2017 with 28 per cent active devices and will look to return to growth in 2018 with the launch of S9, the report said adding that Chinese manufacturers Huawei, Xiaomi, and OPPO round out the top five and are slowly seeing growth by driving adoption in Asia Pacific and European markets.

tags #Current Affairs #growth #India

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.