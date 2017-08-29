2017 by-election results: AAP wins Bawana; CM Manohar Parrikar wins Panaji

Panaji, Goa: CM Manohar Parrikar of the BJP won by over 4,000 votes.
Valpoi, Goa: BJP's Vishwajit Rane won by 10,066 votes.
Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh: TDP's Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy won by over 27,000 votes.
Bawana, Delhi: AAP's Ram Chandra won by 24,052 votes.
AAP's Raghav Chadha tells CNN News18 that it is the 'defeat of the propaganda' of the BJP.
Talking about the election procedure, he says that the party's stand on the voting machines hasn't change and that "VVPAT's must be used in every election.
Aug 28, 01:32 PM (IST)
In Delhi's Bawana seat, Aam Aadmi Party's Ram Chandra has won by 24,052 votes. Congress and BJP have finished second and third respectively.
Aug 28, 01:28 PM (IST)
TDP's Bhuma Bramananda Reddy has won the Nandyal seat of Andhra Pradesh 27,456.
Aug 28, 01:20 PM (IST)
Here's what has happened so far:
> Goa CM Manohar Parrikar won the Panaji seat.
> BJP's Vishwajit Rane won the Valpoi seat in Goa.
> After 18th round, TDP's Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy is leading by 27,029 votes in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh.
> After 27th round of counting, AAP has 59,844 votes as compared to Congress' 31,881 and BJP's 35,782.
Aug 28, 01:07 PM (IST)
According to reports in the media, Congress' Surender Kumar has already conceded defeat to AAP.
Aug 28, 12:52 PM (IST)
AAP candidate Ram Chandra, CM Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers of the Delhi government had all campaigned in Bawana. CM Kejriwal was there every Sunday for the past few weeks, seeking votes for the AAP candidate.
BJP was represented by Ved Parkash while the Congress fielded a Surender Kumar, who has been a legislator three times.
In Delhi's Bawana seat, Aam Aadmi Party's Ram Chandra has won by 24,052 votes. Congress and BJP have finished second and third respectively.
TDP's Bhuma Bramananda Reddy has won the Nandyal seat of Andhra Pradesh 27,456.
Parrikar has won the Panaji constituency by a margin of 4,803 votes.
CM Manohar Parrikar has won the bypoll.
Counting of votes begun at 8 am today, for Goa’s two assembly constituencies, Panaji and Valpoi.
The Panaji constituency had recorded 70 percent polling while Valpoi had reported 79.80 percent polling in the assembly bypolls.
