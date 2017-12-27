App
Dec 27, 2017 04:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

2.32 lakh patent applications pending with patent office

Pendency of patent applications is primarily due to shortage of technical manpower in previous years, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over 2.32 lakh patent applications were pending with the Indian Patent Office as on November 30, Parliament was informed today.

Pendency of patent applications is primarily due to shortage of technical manpower in previous years, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

However, he added that several measures have been taken to simplify the patent procedures.

"The Patent Rules, 2003 have been amended to streamline processes and make them more user friendly," he said adding a comprehensive online filing module has also been incorporated in the web portal.

Further he informed that in 2016-17, 9,847 patents were granted by Indian Patent Office as against 6,326 in the previous year.

In a separate reply, he said 54 foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals are under consideration at various stages in the ministries concerned as on November 15.

Replying to a separate question on Make in India initiative, the minister said the total FDI inflow was USD 160.79 billion between April 2014 and March 2017.

"In 2016-17, FDI inflow stood at a record of USD 60 billion, the highest ever recorded for a fiscal year ever," he said.

