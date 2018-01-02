App
Jan 01, 2018 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

1st session of Himachal Pradesh's newly-elected Assembly to start from January 9

A notification to this effect was issued by Governor Acharya Devvrat here today.

The session, concluding on January 12, would have four sittings. Election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker would also be held during the brief session.

The previous Congress government had in 2005 started the practice of holding the Winter Session of the Assembly in Dharamsala.

It had, in January last year, also declared Dharamsala the second capital of Himachal Pradesh and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the status would continue.

On December 27, Jai Ram Thakur was sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh after the BJP won 44 out of 68 seats in the state assembly elections held on November 9 last year.

tags #India #Politics

