1993 Mumbai serial blasts — A look at the case and what transpired 24 years ago

Moneycontrol News

A special TADA court is set to pronounce its verdict on the seven accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case on Friday. The seven — Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan,Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui, Abdul Qayyum Shaikh and Abu Salem, — have been accused of waging war against the Government of India, murder and criminal conspiracy after being arrested between the years 2003 and 2010.

What took place in Mumbai in 1993?

On March 12, 1993, 13 RDX bombs, the first time ever used in India, exploded throughout Mumbai. The blasts was the largest terror attack on Indian soil killing 257 people, and injuring 700. It is was the single most coordinated terror attack, followed 26/11 Mumbai attacks.Property worth Rs 28 crore was destroyed in the attack

Who carried out the attack?

The infamous crimelord Dawood Ibrahim carried out the attack with his right-hand man Tiger Memon. Allegedly located in Pakistan, Ibrahim is India, the United States and Interpol’s 'most wanted' fugitive.

The authorities have also revealed the active involvement of the Pakistani intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the blasts.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was one of 189 people accused in a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 1994. Dutt served five years in prison before being released in February 2016 for the possession of firearms used in the blasts.

100 people were convicted by the TADA court, several of whom are still absconding after more than two decades since the blast.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed it extradited Dossa from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2003, where a separate trial for charges including conspiracy and transportation of arms was undertaken for him by the court.

Abu Salem was one of the prime accused with maximum exposure by the media, Sentenced to life imprisonment, he was extradited from Portugal in 2005 and is currently imprisoned in Taloja Central Jail , Raigad.

Why was Mumbai targeted ?

The demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya saw communal riots rage across the country between December 1992 and January 1993, after a make-shift temple was constructed the place of the mosque.

According to the CBI’s case, the terrorist attack was planned and executed as ‘revenge’ to the riots that killed many Muslims. Enraged Muslim youth were taken to go to Dubai and then to Pakistan to receive training for the attacks.

The agency claims the objective of the attack was to ‘strike terror in the people’ and to ‘adversely affect the harmony’ among various sections of society.