Sep 07, 2017 10:17 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

1993 Bombay blasts case: Abu Salem, four others to face punishment today

The 12 blasts that rocked Mumbai, introduced the world to Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted man, and Tiger Memon. Both terrorists are absconding and are wanted in the first terrorist attack in the world where RDX was used.

September 7, 2017 is a big day in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. The designated TADA court in Mumbai is going to pronounce quantum of sentence against five gangsters – Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Mohammed Dossa, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan and Karimullah Sheikh. Mustafa Dossa died on June 28, just a few days after being convicted in the case.

The prosecution has sought a death sentence attack for three convicts and life sentence for the other two in the attack that killed 257 persons and injured more than 700.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/judiciary/1993-bombay-blasts-case-live-tada-court-to-announce-quantum-of-sentence-today-1511469.html

