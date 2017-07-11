Opposition unites to pick Gopal Gandhi as V-P poll candidate

Eighteen opposition parties have decided to field former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their joint candidate for the post of vice president, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said here today.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi's name was endorsed by all 18 opposition parties, including the JD(U), which is backing the NDA's candidate in the presidential poll.

"The 18 opposition parties have unanimously agreed to field Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their joint candidate for the vice presidential election. We spoke to him. He has agreed to be the joint opposition candidate," the Congress president said after the meeting.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, is a retired IAS officer of the 1968 batch. The former governor of West Bengal, he served as the secretary to the Indian President and also as the High commissioner to South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Gandhi’s name had come up earlier as the common candidate of the opposition for the presidential elections.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Sharad Yadav of JD(U), TMC's Derek O' Brien, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, NC's Omar Abdullah, SP's Naresh Agarwal and BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra attended the meeting that selected Gandhi, reported PTI.

Opposition leaders, including AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and TMC's Derek O'Brien, called the former governor from the meeting to seek his consent.

The move to select Gopalkrishna Gandhi as the candidate comes at a time when there is talk of disunity among the opposition ranks.

The election for the post is set to happen on August 5.