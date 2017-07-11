App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jul 11, 2017 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition unites to pick Gopal Gandhi as V-P poll candidate

Gopalkrishna Gandhi's name was endorsed by all 18 opposition parties, including the JD(U), which is backing the NDA's candidate in the presidential poll.

Opposition unites to pick Gopal Gandhi as V-P poll candidate

Eighteen opposition parties have decided to field former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their joint candidate for the post of vice president, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said here today.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi's name was endorsed by all 18 opposition parties, including the JD(U), which is backing the NDA's candidate in the presidential poll.

"The 18 opposition parties have unanimously agreed to field Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their joint candidate for the vice presidential election. We spoke to him. He has agreed to be the joint opposition candidate," the Congress president said after the meeting.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, is a retired IAS officer of the 1968 batch. The former governor of West Bengal, he served as the secretary to the Indian President and also as the High commissioner to South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Gandhi’s name had come up earlier as the common candidate of the opposition for the presidential elections.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Sharad Yadav of JD(U),  TMC's Derek O' Brien, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, NC's Omar Abdullah, SP's Naresh Agarwal and BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra attended the meeting that selected  Gandhi, reported PTI.

Opposition leaders, including AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and TMC's Derek O'Brien, called the former governor from the meeting to seek his consent.

The move to select Gopalkrishna Gandhi as the candidate comes at a time when there is talk of disunity among the opposition ranks.

The election for the post is set to happen on August 5.

tags #Current Affairs #Gopalkrishna Gandhi #India #Sonia Gandhi #Vice-President

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.