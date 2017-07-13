17 lakh people affected, 2,500 villages submerged: Are you aware of the Assam floods?

Floods continue to affect Assam, with five deaths on Wednesday increasing the toll to 44 .

One death each was reported from Majuli, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Nagaon districts, according to the government. Among the five people who lost their lives in the flood were two minors and a woman, the Times of India reported.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Home, landed in Assam on Thursday to visit Majuli and Dhemaji, which are amongthe worst-hit areas. He said he would evaluate the situation and submit a report to the Centre.

How many people affected:

More than 17 lakh people across 24 districts in Brahmaputra and Barak valleys have been affected by the floods.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with the police have so far rescued 7,814 people, who were stranded in 16 districts, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Around one lakh people have been displaced and they are currently staying in 231 relief camps. District authorities are supplying food, water, medicines and other essentials to them.

Chief Sarbananda Sonowal Minister on Sunday informed the Prime Minister that ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh had been disbursed within 48 hours to families of those killed in the floods.

On Thursday, Sonowal claimed that central government has agreed to extend support to ease the crisis.

Some villages have not received help yet and are in dire need of supplies.

Affected areas

The mighty Brahmaputra river and its side-streams have submerged around 2,500 villages while destroying 1.06 lakh hectares of crop-land.

The flood has cause damage to infrastructure by eroding and overflowing on the embankments and blocking roads and bridges, causing landslides thereby disrupting surface communication, according to the state's disaster management authority.

Sonowal has flown to his constituency of Majuli, which is world’s largest river island inhabited by humans. Majuli is situated where the Brahmaputra river meets Subansiri river and has around 33,000 residents who have been affected by the floods.

According to reports, more than half of Kaziranga National Park, which is famous for its rhinoceroses, is inundated. At least six hog deer have died in the flooding and animals including deer, elephants and the rhinos have been fleeing to higher ground.

The chief minister has also visited Kaziranga National Park to assess the gravity of the situation.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark in Guwahati, at Nematighat in Jorhat, at Tezpur in Sonitpur and in Goalpara and Dhubri districts.

Other rivers flowing above the 'red' mark were the Burhidehing in Dibrugarh, Subansiri in Lakhimpur, Dikhow in Sivasagar town, Dhansiri in Golaghat, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur, Puthimari Kamrup, Beki in Barpeta, Sankosh in Dhubri and Kushiyara in Karimganj town, said the ASDMA.

(With inputs from PTI)