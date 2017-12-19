160 crore man-days generated under MGNREGA in 2017-18: Centre

The government today informed Parliament that 160 crore man-days had been generated under the MGNREGA, so far, in the 2017-18 fiscal.

"Fifty-six lakh households have been mobilised in to 4.84 lakh self help groups under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna- National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) and 83,745 candidates have been trained under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) of which 46,654 candidates have been placed," the minister said.

The DDU-GKY is a sub-scheme of the DAY-NRLM.

He said that the government is implementing flagship programmes such as the MGNREGA and the DAY-NRLM to provide employment and self-employment opportunities to those living in rural areas.

The minister said that as per reports received from state governments, the implementation of these programmes has been found satisfactory and there had been a noticeable shift, particularly under the MGNREGS, towards the creation of durable and productive assets leading to the creation of sustainable livelihoods.