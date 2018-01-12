154 road projects worth Rs 620 cr under execution in Doda: Govt

As many as 154 road projects involving a cost of Rs 620.19 crore are at different stages of completion in the Doda constituency of the Jammu region, the state government said today.

Replying to a question of BJP MLA Shakti Raj Parihar in the Assembly, Minister for Works for Roads and Buildings Naeem Akhter said the government has started the process for formulation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Chenani- Kishtwar-Sinthan Pass-Khannabal (NH-244).

He said the work of 2-lane road project with paved shoulders has been entrusted to the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The minister further informed that the preparation of DPR for the Sudhmahadev-Goha tunnel will also be awarded by the NHIDCL shortly as the financial bids stand opened.

Replying to the supplementary questions of Raja Manzoor, G M Saroori, Neelam Langeh, Mubarak Gul, A R Rather and Daleep Parihar, the minister said the government is paying attention to upgrade the road infrastructure in every nook and corner of the state and efforts have been stepped up for expeditious completion of all ongoing projects.

He assured the members to address their concerns with regard to the speedy execution of various schemes underway in their constituencies.