14-year old boy rescued by police from playing Bluewhale

A 10th Standard student on the verge of downloading the deadly Blue Whale game, which has claimed a number of lives worldwide, was rescued by police at nearby Annur.

The 14-year-old boy's parents who came to know of it immediately alerted police. Senior police officials rushed to the boy's house and persuaded him to delete the game from his mobile after advising him about its deadly consequences, police said The boy, studying in a government, promised not to download or play the game in future, they said.

The game involves a number of tasks which have to be completed by the player in 50 days. It ends in the person taking their own life.