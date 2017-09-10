App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 10, 2017 10:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

14-year old boy rescued by police from playing Bluewhale

The 14-year-old boy's parents who came to know of it immediately alerted police. Senior police officials rushed to the boy's house and persuaded him to delete the game from his mobile after advising him about its deadly consequences, police said The boy, studying in a government, promised not to download or play the game in future, they said.

14-year old boy rescued by police from playing Bluewhale

A 10th Standard student on the verge of downloading the deadly Blue Whale game, which has claimed a number of lives worldwide, was rescued by police at nearby Annur.

The 14-year-old boy's parents who came to know of it immediately alerted police. Senior police officials rushed to the boy's house and persuaded him to delete the game from his mobile after advising him about its deadly consequences, police said The boy, studying in a government, promised not to download or play the game in future, they said.

The game involves a number of tasks which have to be completed by the player in 50 days. It ends in the person taking their own life.

tags #Blue Whale #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.