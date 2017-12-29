App
Dec 29, 2017 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

14 killed,12 injured in Mumbai's Kamala Mills building fire

At least 14 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, an official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At least 14 people were killed and as many 12 were injured after a major fire in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, an official said.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI.

The injured were taken to the KEM, and Sion hospitals, the official from the BMC disaster management unit said.

Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for a rescue operation, he said.

The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels.

According to the official, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.

