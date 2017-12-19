12 killed after fire breaks out on Mumbai's Khairani Road

At least 12 people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a shop on Khairani Road in Mumbai on Monday morning.



#FLASH: 10 people dead in a fire that broke out at a shop on Khairani road in #Mumbai in the early morning hours pic.twitter.com/H9N3J5bTpR

According to ANI, the fire broke out at a snack manufacturing unit called Bhanu Farsan, but the origin of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The unit, which was located at Makaria Compound on Khairani Road, collapsed after a fire broke out at around 4.25am, according to an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

As per the report, people working inside the shop got trapped and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead before admission. Those sleeping outside escaped unhurt.

Twenty-five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, senior sub-inspector at Saki Naka Police Station A Dharmadhikari told Zee News. The situation is now under control, he added.