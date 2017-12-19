App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 18, 2017 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

12 killed after fire breaks out on Mumbai's Khairani Road

At least 12 people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a shop on Khairani Road in Mumbai on Monday morning.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

At least 12 people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a shop on Khairani Road in Mumbai on Monday morning.

According to ANI, the fire broke out at a snack manufacturing unit called Bhanu Farsan, but the origin of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The unit, which was located at Makaria Compound on Khairani Road, collapsed after a fire broke out at around 4.25am, according to an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

As per the report, people working inside the shop got trapped and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead before admission. Those sleeping outside escaped unhurt.

related news

Twenty-five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, senior sub-inspector at Saki Naka Police Station A Dharmadhikari told Zee News. The situation is now under control, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.