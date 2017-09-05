App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 05, 2017 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

111 MLAs attend meet convened by TN CM K Palaniswami

State Fisheries Minister and senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar told reporters here that as many as 111 MLAs reposed their faith in the chief minister at the meeting.

111 MLAs attend meet convened by TN CM K Palaniswami

Amid calls for a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by the opposition parties, 111 MLAs of the ruling AIADMK in the state today attended a legislators' meet convened by Chief Minister K Palaniswami here.

State Fisheries Minister and senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar told reporters here that as many as 111 MLAs reposed their faith in the chief minister at the meeting.

The development is being considered as a boost to Palaniswami, whose earlier meeting on August 28 reportedly witnessed a much less attendance with some claiming that only 75 MLAs were present at it.

Jayakumar said the MLAs had "wholeheartedly extended their full cooperation" to the chief minister and an unanimous resolution was adopted reposing faith in his leadership.

He also claimed that nine MLAs of the Dhinakaran camp had contacted Palaniswami over phone and extended their support to him.

Also, three MLAs who are allies of the ruling party had promised their support to Palaniswami, he added.

The Peravurani MLA had intimated that he would not be able to attend the meet as he was indisposed, Jayakumar said.

He alleged that some legislators had been "illegally confined against their wishes" (at Puducherry) and asserted that the meet signalled the dashing of hopes of those who wanted to "thrust" an election on the people.

The AIADMK has 134 MLAs in the 234-member state Assembly with one vacancy.

tags #AIADMK #India #K Palaniswami #Politics #Tamil Nadu

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.