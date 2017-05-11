10 steps Election Commission takes to keep EVMs faultless and avoid voting glitches

Moneycontrol News

In an ongoing tussle with the Election Commission of India (EC), the Aam Aadmi Party has raised questions on the authenticity of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Ministers from the party, including AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal have claimed that EVMs — a crucial part of the country's voting system — can be hacked within 90 seconds. Responding to the challenge, the EC has called for an EVM Hackathon where technology experts, scientists can try their hand at proving the allegations that EVMs can be tampered with.

What comprises an EVM?

There are two units in an Electronic Voting Machine. One is a Control Unit and the other is a Balloting Unit which is joined by a five-metre cable. For the former unit, a Presiding Officer or a Polling Officer is in-charge and the latter is placed inside the voting compartment.

How is it different from the earlier voting system?

Prior to introduction of EVMs, paper ballots were the way to go for casting votes. EVMs simplified the process to just pressing of a button.

Some political parties now favour introducing Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) — a method that provides feedback to voters in the form of a paper slip that helps ascertain if they have voted right. The piece of paper is cut and slipped in to the drop box in the VVPAT machine after seven seconds.

How are EVMs more helpful?

EVM-based voting system helps avoid printing of millions of ballot papers as only one ballot paper is required for fixing on the Balloting Unit at each polling station. This also saves printing cost and makes counting process is quicker. Also, EVMs have large capacity to record votes. The maximum is 3,840 votes and according to estimates total number of electors in a polling station do not exceed 1,500.

Allegations surrounding the controversy are related to how accurately EVMs register votes and what are the measures EC takes to ensure the safety of the electoral process.

Ten steps EC takes to keep EVMs glitch-free

1) EC has designed EVMs in collaboration with Bharat Electronics and Electronics Corporation of India. Both companies send engineers to check the device for originality of components. This first-level checking (FLC) is completed in front of representatives of various political parties.

2) After this procedure, the faulty devices are sent back to the factory.

3) During the security process, it is made sure that the FLC hall has no other electronic device or components of electronic devices. Also, the FLC premises don't allow cameras, mobile phones or spy devices.

4) To test whether the machines are not defective, EC conducts a mock poll of at least 1,000 votes on 10 percent of randomly selected EVMs by representatives of candidates. The results are shown to them. The whole process is video recorded.

5) There are no fixed allocations to a polling station and EVMs are randomised twice while being assigned to an Assembly.

6) After it reaches the polling booth, another mock poll is conducted in front of polling agents just before the polling starts for the day.

7) Post completion of the poll, EVMs are sealed and polling agents put their signatures on the seal.

8) There are guarded spaces for the storage of EVMs called strong rooms and the devices are kept there.

9) To maintain transparency, candidates can put their own seals on the strong rooms where polled EVMs are stored after the poll. EC also allows representatives to camp in front of strong rooms.

10) At the last stage, EVMs are brought to the counting centres and unique IDs of the seals and control unit are shown to representatives of candidates before the counting begins.