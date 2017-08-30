10 months, 4 new currency notes: Here's what makes them unique

Anupa Kujur

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India last week introduced the Rs 200 currency note in a bid to ease lower denomination transactions.

The newest addition to India’s currency series means that the RBI has released four new currency notes – Rs 50, Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 - in the ten months since devaluing big banknotes in an effort to crack down on black money. Plans to introduce a new Rs 1,000 note are also reportedly afoot. The newest addition to India’s currency series means that the RBI has released four new currency notes – Rs 50, Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 - in the ten months since devaluing big banknotes in an effort to crack down on black money. Plans to introduce a new Rs 1,000 note are also reportedly afoot.

Here are the some of the distinct features of the new currency notes:

The new set of currency notes aims to showcase the nation’s rich and diverse culture, her struggle for freedom and her proud achievements over the years.

All the four new currencies have distinct designs that are different from the previous Mahatma Gandhi Series of bank notes in terms of colour, size and theme.

Apart from the new theme of India’s heritage sites on these note series, the new currencies are different from the old notes in many aspects.

A few new other elements added in these notes are numerals in Devanagari script and the symbol of Swachh Bharat.

The new notes also have design elements in myriad, geometric figures, intricate forms, and shapes.

> Rs 200 and Rs 2,000 note

The never-seen-before notes of base-yellow Rs 200 and magenta clad Rs 2,000 have motifs of Sanchi Stupa and the Mangalyaan moon mission respectively.

The currencies have security features such as water mark, security thread, a latent image of denomination numeral, denomination numeral in colour shifting ink, number panels, see-through register, electrotype, bleed lines, and features designed for visually impaired citizens.

> Rs 50 currency note

1. One of the major differences is the image on the back of the currency. The old Rs 50 note had an image of Indian Parliament with a hoisted flag on the flagpole while the new Rs 50 note has a Hampi chariot motif.

2. Unlike the old note, the new Rs 50 note has denominational number 50 in Devanagari script.

3. The base colour of the new Rs 50 denomination is fluorescent blue compared to the light pink and white base in the old note. 4. The image of Mahatma Gandhi is placed at the centre in the new note. In the older currency, Mahatma Gandhi was placed on the right-hand side.

5. On the reverse, the year of printing of the note appears on the left compared to the old note where it is printed in the centre.

6. Unlike old notes, the new notes have Mahatma Gandhi's spectacles with Swachh Bharat symbol and slogan.

7. Dimensions: New note — 66 mm x 135 mm Old note — 73 mm X 147 mm

> Rs 500 note

1. The colour of the new Rs 500 note is stone grey and themed around the Red Fort in Delhi. The old Rs 500 note had a golden yellow base colour with an image of Gandhi's Dandi March on the reverse.

2. The new currency has denominational number 500 in Devanagri script.

3. The circular identification mark is on the right, unlike the old note where the identification mark was on the left of the front side.

4. The number panel with numerals growing from small to big is placed on the top left and bottom right of the new note as opposed to the left bottom corner and right top corner.

5. Orientation and relative position of the Mahatma Gandhi portrait are different in both the currencies — the portrait of Gandhi is moved to the centre from the left.

6. Unlike old notes, the new notes have Mahatma Gandhi's spectacles with Swachh Bharat logo and slogan.

7. Dimension: New note — 66 mm x 150 mm Old note — 73 mm x 167 mm