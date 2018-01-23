1 killed in blast at IOC plant in Panipat

A person was killed and five others injured in an explosion today at an Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) plant in Haryana's Panipat district, police said.

The blast took place in the 'Naphtha Cracker' plant of the oil major at around 2:30 PM, they said.

"One contractual employee of the IOCL died in the explosion," Panipat Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma said over the phone.

Of the five injured, the condition of two has been stated as critical, he said

The SP said technical teams were probing the incident and reasons that led to the blast could be clear by tomorrow.

The body of the deceased has been kept in the civil hospital. The deceased could be around 38-40 years, police said.