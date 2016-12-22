F&O cues: Nifty 8150 Call adds 2.6 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 7800 Put added 5.8 lakh shares in Open Interest on December 21Nifty 8100 Call added 4.6 lakh shares in Open InterestNifty 8150 Call added 2.6 lakh shares in Open InterestFIIs in F&O on December 21 (Provisional data from NSE)FIIs net buy Rs 51 crore in Index FutureFIIs net sell Rs 180 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net sell Rs 300 crore in Stock Future