F&O cues: Nifty 8100 Call adds 4.6 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 7900 Call added 21 lakh shares in Open Interest on December 26Nifty 7950 Call added 12.2 lakh shares in Open InterestNifty 8000 Call added 13.1 lakh shares in Open InterestNifty 8100 Call added 4.6 lakh shares in Open InterestNifty 8000 Put shed 20.5 lakh shares in Open InterestFIIs net buy Rs 98 crore in Index FutureFIIs net buy Rs 956 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net buy Rs 75 crore in Stock Future