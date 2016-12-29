F&O cues: Nifty 8050 Call adds 5.6 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 8000 Put added 10.1 lakh shares in Open Interest on December 28Nifty 8050 Put added 7.4 lakh shares in Open InterestNifty 8050 Call added 5.6 lakh shares in Open InterestFIIs net buy Rs 1628 crore in Index FutureFIIs net buy Rs 285 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net buy Rs 819 crore in Stock Future