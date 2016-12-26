F&O cues: Nifty 8050 Call adds 1.4 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 7950 Put added 4.8 lakh shares in Open Interest on December 23Nifty 7950 Call added 3.1 lakh shares in Open InterestNifty 8000 Put shed 3.5 lakh shares in Open InterestNifty 8050 Call added 1.4 lakh shares in Open InterestFIIs net sell Rs 654 crore in Index FutureFIIs net sell Rs 698 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net buy Rs 10 crore in Stock Future