F&O cues: Nifty 7900 Put adds 6.5 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 8000 Call added 19.8 lakh shares in Open Interest on December 22Nifty 8050 Call added 11.3 lakh shares in Open InterestNifty 7900 Put added 6.5 lakh shares in Open InterestNifty 8100 Put shed 16.8 lakh shares in Open InterestNifty 8000 Put shed 4.6 lakh shares in Open InterestFIIs net sell Rs 787 crore in Index FutureFIIs net sell Rs 378 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net sell Rs 266 crore in Stock Future