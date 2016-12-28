F&O cues: Nifty 7900 Call sheds 16.8 lk shares in Open Interest

Nifty 8000 Put added 15.9 lakh shares in Open Interest on December 27Nifty 7950 Put added 13.4 lakh shares in Open InterestNifty 7900 Put added 11.5 lakh shares in Open InterestNifty 8000 Call shed 20.7 lakh shares in Open InterestNifty 7900 Call shed 16.8 lakh shares in Open InterestNifty 7950 Call shed 8.1 lakh shares in Open InterestFIIs net sell Rs 445 crore in Index FutureFIIs net buy Rs 1460 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net buy Rs 815 crore in Stock Future