Jan 05, 2017, 10.36 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Donald Trump's calling China a currency manipulator has pushed down the dollar, said Jane Foley of RaboBank International. The currency saw weakness after the Renminbi turned around overnight against the US dollar.
Strong US jobs, earnings data to strengthen dollar: Jane Foley
Jane Foley (more)
Sr FX strategist, Rabobank |
