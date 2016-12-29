See populist Budget, rate cuts likely to be deferred: PhillipCap

Within exports theme, top picks are Infosys, Sun Pharma, and Aurobindo Pharma, says Naveen Kulkarni of PhillipCapital.
Year End Special
Dec 29, 2016, 08.44 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

See populist Budget, rate cuts likely to be deferred: PhillipCap

Within exports theme, top picks are Infosys, Sun Pharma, and Aurobindo Pharma, says Naveen Kulkarni of PhillipCapital.

Naveen Kulkarni (more)

Co-Head of Research, PhillipCapital |

Naveen Kulkarni of PhillipCapital said, "As inflation challenges can arise in the medium-term, and there are expectations of a populist Budget, rate cuts are more likely to be deferred. Recommend buying inflation protection plays like consumer staples, exports, and commodity plays which can deliver portfolio alpha."

"Add  Hindustan Unilever (HUL) to model portfolio in place of  Dabur India and increase weight for  Infosys and cut position in  Idea Cellular . Within exports theme, top picks are  InfosysSun Pharma , and  Aurobindo Pharma ," he added.

Tags  Naveen Kulkarni PhillipCapital Infosys Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Aurobindo Pharma Hindustan Unilever Dabur India Idea Cellular

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.