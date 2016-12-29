See populist Budget, rate cuts likely to be deferred: PhillipCap

Dec 29, 2016, 08.44 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Within exports theme, top picks are Infosys, Sun Pharma, and Aurobindo Pharma, says Naveen Kulkarni of PhillipCapital.
Naveen Kulkarni (more)
Co-Head of Research, PhillipCapital |
