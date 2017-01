We expect total 10 percent returns from MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan, driven primarily by recovering earnings, says Timothy Moe of Goldman Sachs.

"Re-flation is a dominant theme in our allocations: overweight Australia, India, Indonesia and Philippines, marketweight on China and a cyclical tilt to sector picks," he added.