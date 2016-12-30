Dec 30, 2016, 09.49 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Improving external environment augers well for earnings, although headwinds from higher oil prices and some demand impact due to the recent currency ban could weigh on earnings in the near team, says Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley.
Oil price, currency ban may weigh on earnings: Morgan Stanley
Ridham Desai (more)
MD & Head of India Research, Morgan Stanley | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental
