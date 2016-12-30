Oil price, currency ban may weigh on earnings: Morgan Stanley

Improving external environment augers well for earnings, although headwinds from higher oil prices and some demand impact due to the recent currency ban could weigh on earnings in the near team, says Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley.

Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley said, "Key drivers for the market mood in Q1FY17 remain incoming growth data, global cues especially on US tightening, President-elect Trump's fiscal plans, commodity prices and the forthcoming Budget on February 1."



"We expect the U-shaped earnings recovery to be delayed by a quarter or two. We estimate an earnings growth of 2 percent Y-o-Y for FY17 and 18 percent for FY18."



