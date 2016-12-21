India needs to match the corp tax rate with US: Ruchir Sharma

If one were to look out for 2017, the momentum currently is with the developed markets and China still remains the biggest risk to the global economy is the word coming in from author and investor Ruchir Sharma, Author & EM Investor."It takes a debt of USD 4 to create USD 1 GDP growth in China," says Sharma in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan.

Most surveys indicate a sharp pullback for US economy, says Sharma, adding that with economic momentum returning to developed economies it could be negative for emerging markets. Moreover, with US talking about reducing corporate tax rate to as much as 15-20 percent could be a big negative for emerging markets because investors then would naturally flock to US market.



So if emerging market like India wants to attract capital then reducing corporate tax rate is very crucial. "India needs to match the corporate tax rate with the US," he adds. India will also have to reduce its dependence on external funding for growth.

Moreover, the growth models of most emerging markets are seriously under threat especially with the way global economy shifting and deglobalistaion process already on, believes Sharma.

With regards to demonetistaion in India, he says outside observers are surprised at the move because normally this kind of a step is undertaken when a country is in severe crisis like a financial one or inflation.

He says, if the move was to end corruption then one could have undertaken more organic steps to curb that because there is no developing economy in the world where corruption is not a major issue.

According to him, it is tough to understand the current situation in India and the impact of demonetistiaon on the gross domestic product (GDP) at the current stage. He says, most business people that he has met in India are talking about a 30 percent impact due to demonetistaion and are downgrading earnings for FY17.

So, it would be tough to see high earnings growth in FY18 too with so many economic disruptions, says Sharma.



An avid follower of elections in India, he says for Uttar Pradesh elections caste would be the main factor and not so much demonetisation.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Ruchir Sharma’s interview to Shereen Bhan on CNBC-TV18.



Q: The Rise and Fall of Nations has made it to the most popular list in the business category on amazon.in?

A: This book meant a lot to me, because it was really putting together 20 years of research in terms of 20 years of learning about what are the different factors that drive different countries, politically, economically, geographically so to see this come this way through and for this to be bestselling book in India this year in the non-fiction space means a lot to me.

Q: In terms of India the biggest factor to deal with this at this point in time is the big D word demonetisation. Now you have been fairly critical, you believe that this kind of therapy was not justified; you also believe that if you look at the cash to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio then it is not outrageously high at 12 percent to GDP for India. In fact you believe it is comparable to other economies like China, Thailand etc. You have said that revenge cannot be a development strategy and India cannot leapfrog in that sense by using demonetisation as the route. Do you buy any of the economic arguments of the government is presenting that yes there will be short-term pain but in the long-term this structurally changes the India story?

A: No, I don’t see the economic argument for this. I think that the debate is now shifted that whether there is any political benefit to this. I think that a lot of people in India have been surprised at least outside observers by how well India has coped with this, that this is a huge step to be done in a non crisis environment. Usually, these kinds of measures are taken when a country is going through some major crisis, a financial crisis, some inflation crisis. However, this step has been taken outside of a crisis environment. I think that most people in private will tell you whether it is the government or business people that they don’t really see any enduring economy benefit of this. The best case that I have heard about this that this was a lot of pain for nothing which is that you have got a lot of pain but the enduring benefit will not really be there from an economic standpoint.

Everyone now is debating when will this economy get back to some sort of normalcy because I have been meeting a lot of business people in the last couple of days I have been in India and the common number I have heard from everyone is down 30 percent. Roughly, if you look at all the sort of evidence in terms of sales or other things or if it is advertising, retail etc the most common number I have heard is that things are down about 30 percent from a year ago this month. So, December is really the pinch month for this. I think that most people agree that the benefits of this, people spoke about a fiscal windfall and other things, I think most people now come and conclude that none of that will be there. However, the debate now is shifted to politics which is that is there some political benefit to this.

Q: Do you believe that there will be political benefit?

A: I think it is early to say and I think that this is where we are really in unchartered territory because I had come to believe that in India over the last couple of decades the political paradigm had shifted that in this country now good economics was good politics. If you sort of deliver a high economic growth, low inflation you will get elected, if you didn’t you would get booted out like the previous government got booted out. So, United Progressive Alliance (UPA I) won one of the back of a very good economic track record for growth and inflation.

UPA II was a disaster in terms of growth and inflation, corruption like other factor, but really growth inflation just stick to the basics and it got. So, I thought that that was working at a state level as well, that different states that we travelled to that was working. I am not sure what is going on in India today which is that because this is such an emotive issue, it is like almost like saying you are going to end terrorism. Who can argue against that, we want to end black money, we want to end corruption like we want to.

However, my experience having travelled to different countries is the fact that it is very difficult to end these things in such a manner that these things are done more organically over time. There is not a single developing country I go to where corruption is not a major issue. Like two weeks ago I was in Mexico, and it was very interesting what was going on out there. In Mexico today, the single biggest factor which anyone will speak to you about is corruption - corruption like in the political system. Here is what happened in the year 2000 they introduced a state funding of elections. There is a big talk about that in India too that listen the next follow up step needs to state funding of elections.



